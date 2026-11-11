How does VisionQuest episode 8 set up Avengers: Doomsday?

Does VisionQuest episode 8 set up Avengers: Doomsday? It's a valid question, as the mega Marvel event movie is the next MCU project hitting screens in just over a month, so you might expect the next chapter in the MCU's interconnected universe to pick up the threads from VisionQuest.
We dive into that question below in spoiler-filled detail, so if you've yet to see VisionQuest episode 8, be warned. In the meantime, why not check out our spoiler-free VisionQuest review instead?
Does VisionQuest episode 8 set up Avengers: Doomsday?
It would be a stretch to say that VisionQuest episode 8 itself sets up Avengers: Doomsday in any direct way. Instead, the VisionQuest finale is concerned with wrapping up its story and the wider WandaVision trilogy, even finding time for a Billy cameo and a suggestion that Wanda Maximoff could return.
The first VisionQuest post-credits scene, similarly, could be seen as set up for future seasons of VisionQuest, or simply a way of explaining why Ultron doesn't immediately set about committing another genocide now he's free. But Ultron's quest to resurrect Jocasta using her source code is unlikely to figure into Doomsday or Secret Wars.
However, there are some elements that could feed into Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Vision is now restored to his former, red-skinned Avenging self by the end of VisionQuest. It seems unlikely that the Vision we know would simply sit on the sidelines while incursions threaten the multiverse. Similarly, Ultron being liberated from Vision's Mindspace makes the rogue murder bot one of the greatest threats on the planet. If Doom is hoovering up heroes like Bruce Banner, you've got to imagine Ultron would be on his list as well.
Tommy (aka Speed) and Billy (aka Wiccan) finally being reunited takes us one step closer to a Young Avengers team-up – could this figure into Secret Wars? And then there's the Wanda of it all. While Wanda is still officially dead in the MCU, VisionQuest opens the door – ever so slightly – to the possibility that the Scarlet Witch could return.
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"We have said goodbye before," Vision tells Tommy after the young Maximoff asks about his mother. "So I suppose it stands to reason we might say hello again."
Now, enter the surprise second post-credits scene, which sees Wanda wake from the dead. In the very brief clip, we see Wanda laying dead in the very same rubble from the Darkhold castle that she brought down on herself at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Suddenly, her eyes open. And who resurrects her? None other than Doctor Doom, who says, "Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine." Her eyes glow a creepy bright green, signifying that she is now under Doom's control.
But what does this mean for Avengers: Doomsday? Well, we know that Wanda is powerful as all hell and that Doom can do a lot of damage with her power under his belt. It's also worth noting that there is a Young Avengers comic book arc where Tommy and Billy have to rescue Wanda from Doom's clutches after she goes missing and he turns her into his bride. Does this mean Tommy and Billy will be in Doomsday? We don't know. We do, however, know that it'll take the strength of all of the Avengers combined to rescue her from his clutches.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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