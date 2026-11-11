VisionQuest star breaks down the finale's return to its sitcom roots, and the neat Easter egg you probably missed

VisionQuest brought the Marvel series to a close with an epic finale that took the show back to its sitcom roots. In an extended sequence called UltraVision, the cast go into Vision's Mindspace, which has been transformed into a television series.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the VisionQuest finale
Their plan is to try and convince Ultron to give up his plot to unleash the nanobots and take over humanity. They do this through the medium of a sitcom, but things start to go awry when Ultron takes over the direction. It's a really fun sequence and the closest that the show has felt to its predecessor, WandaVision.
Speaking to GamesRadar+, E.D.I.T.H. star Emily Hampshire says she loved being a part of it, and compared it to her time on Schitt's Creek. "I loved Ultravision, I loved it so much," she tells us. "Actually, my favorite part of it, though, is the opening credits. When we were shooting those opening credits, we got to do all that fun stuff that you see for a blip. I don't think you see much of it, but it's like Vision and E.D.I.T.H. having a birthday party and doing things that they've never done before, and it's so sweet."
The beginning of the UltraVision sequence shoots through lots of episodes, including some great puns on existing shows, like 'How I Met Your Creator', 'Malware in the Middle', and 'Two and a Half Synths'. There's not a reference to Schitt's Creek however, although Hampshire, who played Stevie on that series, says they're completely different experiences.
"What brought me back a lot was in Schitt's Creek, you open a door on that set, and the walls shake," she laughs. "You go into the Mindspace, there is a working elevator. Like when I've had an elevator in a show back in Canada, there are two guys on either side pushing doors closed to make it seem like it works. This was epic. Like everything was practical and you could touch it."
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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