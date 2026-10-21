VisionQuest episode 4 finally explains the Stark AIs' origins, and E.D.I.T.H. star says it made "so much sense"

VisionQuest episode 4 revealed the origins of the Stark AIs, finally explaining one of the big questions surrounding the show. In a touching moment with E.D.I.T.H. and Ultron, the weapons expert revealed that they were all based on real people. Before we get into spoilers, make sure you've watched the latest episode.
However, during her discovery, her origin story left her conflicted. She finds out that the real Edith was Edith Marks, a fighter pilot whose husband died in a plane crash. "Why would Stark pass that on to me? I was supposed to be the fun one?" she asks Ultron.
In a surprising turn of humanity for the Avengers: Age of Ultron villain, he tells her that it's because she is "exceptionally brave." He reassures her, "You get to be the next version of who you once were. You are who you are."
The scene delves into one of the main themes of the show as the AIs, and Vision himself, grapple with who they really are. Speaking to GamesRadar+, E.D.I.T.H. star Emily Hampshire tells us that she found the moment "so touching."
"It felt like E.D.I.T.H. experiencing it at the same time as me because I didn't know that before, and when I learned that, it was so touching," she explains. "She's like I'm the fun one, and it comes from such tragedy. But it really was so smart that Terry [Matalas, showrunner] did that because, I mean, I think of comedy as the cry of the powerless."
Hampshire is best known for her role as Stevie Budd in Schitt's Creek, the beloved long-running comedy, and she says she can relate to E.D.I.T.H.'s reliance on fun and humor.
"I discovered comedy because I lost all my friends and I was like, 'I gotta be funny,' and which is a terrible thing to say, but it comes from somewhere, I think," she laughs. "And I'm Canadian, the weather's so bad, and so you have to make things good. For that to come from a hardship made so much sense to me, and I love that for her."
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
Another highlight of the moment was working with James Spader as Ultron. "It was my first time working with James, just us, and I feel like it kind of changed my life," she adds. "He is the best actor I've ever worked with."
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.