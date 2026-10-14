VisionQuest's E.D.I.T.H. star brought elements of Tony Stark into her role: "Tony's legacy is in there"

VisionQuest introduces the human avatars of several of Tony Stark's A.I.s who occupy Vision's interior world with him. Among them is E.D.I.T.H., or Even Dead I'm The Hero, who was first introduced in Spider-Man: Far From Home through a pair of Stark-created glasses.
VisionQuest builds out her story a lot more as she's played in human form by Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire as a chaotic, fun, weapons expert. Speaking to GamesRadar+, Hampshire says she really wanted to acknowledge her character's history in the MCU when bringing her to life.
"I watched all the movies from the beginning, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, that's her birth story," she explains. "So I definitely, to find the E.D.I.T.H. we meet in VisionQuest, I started with the E.D.I.T.H. who is in Spider-Man: Far From Home."
Hampshire continues: "Tony's legacy is in there, and he named her E.D.I.T.H. for Even Dead, I'm The Hero, so that really informed that there's something in her that wants to be the hero, but also has that sense of play that Tony has, and yet her idea of fun is blowing things up, and so that is what has created who we meet in VisionQuest."
In Far From Home, the character is voiced by Dawn Michelle King, but this is the first time we see her in human form. Translating that character in this way was an interesting challenge for the actor, who explains she thought a lot about how she would have grown in the period between MCU projects.
"Her boss was a teenager, and she was controlling weapons and blowing things up, and so I'm like, 'Well, what would she want when she is let out of these glasses?'" Hampshire says. "And from where she's coming from, to me, she wants to experience life and have fun, and her idea of fun is blowing things up."
She adds: "To me, E.D.I.T.H. in Spider-Man is E.D.I.T.H. at work in her corporate job that she can't have any fun in, and E.D.I.T.H. in VisionQuest, it is the weekend."
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I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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