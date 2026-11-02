Rings of Power star says Gandalf's story "suddenly becomes pretty epic" in season 3: "He has grown into himself and realised what his purpose really is"

After two seasons of subterfuge, The Rings of Power season 2 finale finally revealed what many had suspected from the beginning: that the mysterious Stranger was in fact Gandalf all along. And now that the Istar's out of the bag, star Daniel Weyman says Gandalf the Grey's story "suddenly becomes pretty epic" in The Rings of Power season 3.
"It’s really interesting how this character has progressed," Weyman told SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Blade Runner 2099 on the cover. "Season one was very distinctive in that The Stranger knew nothing; he had to learn everything. Season two, he felt more grounded. He found something of himself. And season three, the big difference is that he has grown into himself and realised what his purpose really is."
The Rings of Power season 3 will pick up after a five-year time jump, which takes everyone to the "tipping point" of an "epic war between Sauron and the Elves", according to co-showrunner Patrick McKay. This means that Gandalf has also had five years to hone his magic, smoke pipe-weed, and whatever it is Istar fill their days doing. In other words, the training wheels are off.
"The thing that I love about Gandalf probably most is the way he sees the good in other people, even if they can’t see it themselves," Weyman continues. "Then, when Tom Bombadil begins to disappear because he knows that Gandalf is ready, his story suddenly becomes pretty epic."
Gandalf, of course, was central to several of The Lord of the Rings trilogy's most epic moments – holding off the Balrog in Khazad-dûm, leading the charge of the Rohirrim at Helm's Deep – so The Rings of Power has a lot to live up to when it comes to epic Gandalf moments. At San Diego Comic-Con, Weyman teased Gandalf's season 3 story, saying: "He's on the lookout for people whose hearts have been chilled, that have been frozen. He's going to try and rewarm them… So hopefully, we're going to be watching him through season three, work all ways of helping to defeat [Sauron]."
The identity of The Stranger may no longer be a mystery, but we still don't know the true name of Ciarán Hinds' mysterious Dark Wizard. There may not be long to wait, however, as McKay promised us all will be revealed in season 3, adding, "You'll find out, and you might find out sooner than you think."
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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