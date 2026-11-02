Taika Waititi slams "irrelevant" critics as "sad lost souls" after new movie Klara and the Sun debuts to 24% Rotten Tomatoes score

Director Taika Waititi has blasted "out of touch" critics after his new movie Klara and the Sun debuted to 24% Rotten Tomatoes score.
"I haven't read a review of anything aimed at me or my peers in almost 15 years," Waititi began on Instagram. "But I do listen to the people."
Waititi then took aim at critics who panned the adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's novel: "So this Halloween, let's spare a thought for those sad lost souls who couldn't achieve their dreams of becoming artists, and thus settled, and became critics. The same people who also hated Jojo Rabbit. Irrelevant. Out of touch. Obsolete. In the bin."
Based on Ishiguro's dystopian novel, Klara and the Sun stars Jenna Ortega as Klara, an obsolete 'Android Friend' who is brought into a family household to accompany a sick teenager.
A promising premise, to be sure, but one that has failed to fly with reviewers and audiences alike, grossing just over $1 million at the box office.
Once Marvel's golden child behind the camera, Waititi has found successes tough to come by in recent years.
Thor: Love and Thunder was largely seen as a critical failure on the back of the beloved Thor: Ragnarok and a Best Picture nomination for JoJo Rabbit.
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
From there, 2023's Next Goal Wins also failed to capture the hearts and minds of audiences, grossing just $18 million from a $14 million budget. Its Rotten Tomatoes score also stands at under 50%, much like Klara and the Sun.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.