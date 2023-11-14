Marvel is looking for a new Thor 5 director as Taika Waititi rules himself out

Taika Waititi says he won't be working on another Thor movie anytime soon.

"I know that I won’t be involved," Waititi told Business Insider when asked about Thor 5. "I’m going to concentrate on these other films that I’ve signed on for."

The filmmaker signed on to direct Thor: Ragnarok in 2017, which grossed $865 million against a $180 million budget. He then went on to make Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022, which became the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2022 – and featured former Batman Christian Bale in his MCU debut.

In 2019, he wrote and directed Jojo Rabbit, which earned him the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. In 2020, he signed on to write, direct, and produce an animated series adaptation of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for Netflix. He's also in the process of writing a Star Wars movie. Post Star Wars, he's set to direct a live-action adaptation of the Japanese manga Akira.

"So that's six, seven years gone," he continued, explaining his current slate of film projects. "I'd imagine another Thor would be a lot sooner than that. But I love Marvel, I love working with them. I love Chris [Hemsworth]."

Add Waititi: "I would never feel like they are cheating on me. We're in an open relationship, and it's like if they want to see other people, I'm happy for that. I'd still get back into bed with them one day."

Waititi's upcoming film, Next Goal Wins, is set to hit theaters on November 17.