I’d recommend this Game Pass Ultimate deal to any gamer - even if they don’t own an Xbox

I waited a long time before getting a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, but now I wouldn’t go without one. I have an Xbox Series X, but truth be told, I don’t actually use it all that often outside of testing controllers and storage devices for it. Game Pass Ultimate works across all the platforms I need it to, which is why I’d recommend it to any gamer looking to dip their toes in more experiences.

Now, I know, the last thing any of us need in 2024 is yet another subscription service to keep track of. Still, I think this Game Pass Ultimate deal is hard to turn down, even if you’re already a paying member. Over at Woot right now, you can get a 3-month code for Game Pass Ultimate for $36.99, down from $44.99. That’s an 18% drop in price, which might not seem like much, but Game Pass deals have been few and far between lately. If you’re looking to start a new membership, you can currently get the first 14 days for only $1 - then, by making the most of this offer, you’d be saving yourself even more money.

Arguably, a Game Pass subscription is one of the best Xbox Series X accessories, because it transcends the platform itself. That said, perhaps the folks who could benefit most from this deal are existing subscribers since you can stack codes onto your account. Plus, if you’re a paying member already, this is a nice way to save some on your monthly bills, which I’ll always be willing to shout about. Before I go into the benefits of having a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, here are the details of the offer.

Should you buy a 3 month Game Pass Ultimate subscription?

I’d recommend Game Pass Ultimate to any gamer. Whatever platform you play games on, I think there’s value in having Game Pass. Even if you predominantly play on PS5, Game Pass gets you the best of both worlds. Take this month, for example, one of the PS+ monthly free games is Tunic, which has been on Game Pass for a while now. That’s not the first time the two subscriptions have shared titles, and with Game Pass Ultimate having cloud support, you can play it on the go if you grab one of the best mobile controllers too.

If you play on one of the best gaming PCs, there’s also the option to play almost all of the library of titles on that platform as well. That’s what I tend to do, actually, because my PC can outperform the Xbox Series X, and let me play all of the great titles at even better graphical fidelity. Having my progression save across every platform seems like having access to some sort of universal cheat codes too, since I can continue playing on my phone if I’m on my travels.

I think what I love most about Game Pass, is that it lets me dip my toes into any experience I’m curious about, without making me feel bad for not truly committing to a game. Of course, there are games like Starfield, Eastward, and Atomic Heart that I sank loads of hours into last year, but there are plenty of titles I can just try once because I’m curious, and never feel the need to touch again. If you’re someone who struggles to find the time to get stuck into gaming these days, a Game Pass subscription lets you keep up without making you commit to purchasing a game you might not enjoy all that much.

