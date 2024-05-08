We shouldn't talk about this exclusive Disney Lorcana card reveal... but we will

We may not talk about Bruno, but we will chat about this Enchanted Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return card.

Based on that catchy tune from Encanto, 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' is a Song card that isn't messing around. Due to launch alongside the latest Disney Lorcana expansion this May, it allows you to return a rival character of your choice to your opponent's hand. That player then has to discard a card.

Seeing as characters with a cost of five or more can sing 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' for free, it can hit pretty hard in the late-game. It's also a great way of getting powerful cards off the table as fast as possible. Does your opponent think they're home free with a particularly strong character? Not now, they aren't.

You can get a look at the Disney Lorcana card itself, and that gorgeous artwork, below.

(Image credit: Ravensburger)

If you've not been keeping up with what is quickly becoming one of the best card games, Enchanted cards are by far the rarest in Disney Lorcana. They're alternate versions of standard cards with unique, borderless artwork that goes all in on the premium feel, and that makes them highly sought-after. Because there are so few of them, they can also go for an upsettingly high sum on reseller markets. Some have sold for tens of thousands of dollars, for example.

In terms of who put this design together, you can thank Victor "Yano" Covarrubius. They've really done the eerie feel of the song's imagery justice, and the art includes some of Bruno's prophecies from the lyrics (like the dying pet fish or the guy who develops a bit of gut). These are rendered in the jade glass-style of Bruno's prophecies, which is a nice touch.

You can start the hunt for We Don't Talk About Bruno when it launches alongside the other Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return cards this May 31 (or May 17 in local hobby stores).

