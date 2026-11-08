Assassin's Creed Hexe reportedly delayed by a year, while Ubisoft is apparently making another AC game set in Ancient Rome

AC Hexe was actually announced alongside Shadows more than four years ago, though we haven't had a concrete look at the supposedly witchy, spooky open-world game since. All we knew for sure is that Hexe would launch sometime after Shadows, and here we are now.
Insider Gaming now reports that Assassin's Creed Hexe ran into further development road bumps and has since been internally delayed by another year, citing anonymous sources in the know. According to the report, the likelier release date for Hexe could be sometime in 2028.
Still, Ubisoft's purportedly cooking up more than one dish in its historical and historically stealthy-stabby series. Well connected YouTuber j0nathan recently claimed there are two other codenamed AC games in development - Assassin's Creed Mars and Assassin's Creed Pocket.
AC Mars supposedly takes the series to Ancient Rome for the first time, perhaps tying into the upcoming Netflix show in some way. Assassin's Creed Brotherhood did take place in Rome during the Italian Renaissance era, so there's probably fun ways for the lore to connect if Ubisoft did ever parkour down this route. On the other hand, Pocket is apparently set in Jerusalem and is said to be a mobile game, hence the name. As always, take any rumors with a handful of salt until Ubisoft confirms plans for itself.
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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