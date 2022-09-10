Don't expect Assassin's Creed Japan, China, or Hexe before 2024

We probably won't be getting any of those new Assassin's Creed titles until after Assassin's Creed Mirage releases in 2023, Ubisoft suggests.

As revealed during the Assassin's Creed showcase, as part of today's Ubisoft Forward presentation, we're getting many new Assassin's Creed games over the next few years. First up is Assassin's Creed Mirage, which has been pencilled in for a 2023 release date; when exactly next year is still up for debate.

After this, Ubisoft also revealed Assassin's Creed Codename Red , which transports players to feudal Japan, as well as the very spooky-looking Assassin's Creed Project Hexe , and Assassin's Creed Codename Jade , an upcoming mobile game set in China. As made clear during the presentation, Assassin's Creed Mirage is the first game to release out of the collection, with the other three yet to receive any release date. You can see the infographic shown during the presentation below.

What this means is that it's very likely all of the titles - not including Mirage - might not be released until 2024 and beyond. As you can see above, the two Assassin's Creed Infinity games Codename Red and Project Hexe, as well as Codename Jade and the new Assassin's Creed Netflix partnership are in the "on the horizon category", while Assassin's Creed Mirage is in the 2023 section.

We also know that Ubisoft have a habit of releasing each of its Assassin's Creed games annually, and with Mirage set to release next year, it's unlikely we'll get any of the other games in 2023 as well.

Not to mention the fact that we still know so little about each of the aforementioned new titles. Although they were first unveiled during today's presentations, we only saw a tiny teaser for Project Hexe and Codename Red. We technically don't even know what the games are called as all of them - except Mirage - have placeholder names as of the time of writing. For now, we'll have to wait and see when we can get our hands on all of those upcoming Assassin's Creed games.