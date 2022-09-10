Ubisoft Forward live coverage - All the news as it happens

Refresh

UBISOFT'S STAR WARS GAME There is a load of upcoming Star Wars games in development now across the video game industry, after Ubisoft lost its exclusivity rights, but the publisher is actually working on one of our most anticipated. Massive Entertainment, the developer of The Division and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, is developing a new Ubisoft Star Wars game – "a new story-driven open-world video game set in the Star Wars galaxy." Whether new information will come from the Ubisoft Forward showcase remains to be seen, but we are desperate to see how this is shaping up.

NEW ASSASSIN'S CREED GAMES It's been a terrible week for Ubisoft leaks, and we have had whispers that more new Assassin's Creed titles may be announced at today's event. Multiple sources claim that we're looking at Assassin's Creed Project Red, which will be based in Japan, and Assassin's Creed Project Hexe will be set in 16th-century Central Europe and tell the story of the witch trials in the region. Japan remains one of the most requested settings for an Assassin's Creed game, so the community is understandably hyped - and so are we.

15TH ANNIVERSARY OF ASSASSIN'S CREED

We know that there's also going to be a segment on what the 15th Anniversary of Assassin's Creed will bring.

ASSASSIN'S CREED MIRAGE Sadly Ubisoft has had to tease this one ahead of today's event due to leaks, but yes, Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next entry in the series. From what we can glean from the official teaser image, we're going to be playing as Basim (of Valhalla fame). The rumors are that the game will take the series back to its roots of stealth gameplay within a more contained environment. We're really excited about this one.

SPLINTER CELL REMAKE Ubisoft announced that a Splinter Cell remake had been greenlit back in December 2021, in development at Ubisoft Toronto. Given that it has almost been a decade since the last major game in the series – Splinter Cell: Blacklist in 2013, with stealth icon Sam Fisher only emerging from the shadows for the rare cameo in games like Ghost Recon Wildlands – it was a pretty massive surprise. We know that this series reboot will be built in the Snowdrop Engine, which powers The Division and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but here's hoping we'll get an early look at the Splinter Cell remake tonight.

Are we getting snacks? There's just an hour to go until the Ubisoft Forward at 12PM PT / 3PM ET / 8PM BST. Don't forget the pre-show starts at 11.35AM PT / 2.35PM PT / 7.35PM BST for 25 mins of updates.

JUST DANCE (Image credit: Ubisoft) It wouldn't be a big Ubisoft showcase without a celebratory showing from Just Dance. In the years where E3 keynotes were still a thing we could look forward to, Ubisoft would typically kick off proceedings with a big show and dance (literally). Which is why we're expecting Just Dance 2023 to make an appearance here, hopefully with some type of absurd presentation outside of the Ubisoft Paris offices… you know what, stranger things have happened.

THE DIVISION: HEARTLAND The Division: Heartland is something a little different for the series. It's going free-to-play and is a spin-off from the main games coming to PC and consoles at some point in the future. Earlier this week, new The Division: Heartland details emerged as the game was listed (briefly) on the Ubisoft store. According to the listing, it'll contain a 45-player PvEvP mode known as Storm Operations, and come with the option of six playable agents across three classes. Perhaps we'll get a release date today?

AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA Think what you want about the original movie - and its soon-to-release sequel - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora looks far more interesting than it has any right to be. Although we've seen relatively little of the title coming out of Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment, what we do know is that it's an open-world adventure, with you fighting off the invading RDA forces as they explore a new region of Pandora. Release date is sometime after March 2023, but no inkling of when just yet. Interestingly it got featured in the sizzle reel at yesterday's Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, but didn't get a proper showing. Surely that means it's ripe for a good old gameplay demo at today's Ubisoft Forward.

SKULL AND BONES Ah, Skull and Bones. The pirate sim is finally coming out on November 8, and honestly, we're so, so intrigued. This game has been a long time in the making and it'll be interesting to get a better sense of the title later today. We got a seven-minute gameplay trailer back in July, but it still left many questions answered when it comes to exploration, and how the game will actually feel to play. Today's showcase should hopefully dive into that a little more.

MARIO + RABBIDS: SPARKS OF HOPE The sequel to the surprise crossover between Ubisoft's Rabbids and Nintendo's Super Mario is guaranteed to take the stage at today's Forward. Scheduled to launch on October 20, which is just around the corner now, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is doing things a bit differently with this larger, intergalactic adventure. It's staying as turn-based, but ditching the grid system. Instead, battles will be triggered Pokemon-style, with battles taking place in a special environment. We're really excited to see more gameplay from this one ahead of release next month.