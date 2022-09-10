Rayman will join Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope in upcoming free DLC

By Hope Bellingham
The Ubisoft mascot will join Mario and the Rabbids shortly after launch

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will be getting not one, not two, but three DLC updates after launch, one of which will contain Rayman as a playable hero.

Announced during today's Ubisoft Forward, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will be getting a bunch of free DLC post-launch. As revealed by the series' creative director Davide Soliani, the development team behind Mario + Rabbids have "so many wild ideas" they want to explore and one of which brings a beloved Ubisoft character into the tactical game. 

Although Soliani couldn't reveal too much about the upcoming DLC, he did give us a sneak peek at the third one which is when we got a very brief trailer of Rayman standing alongside Mario and the Rabbids. It's been a while since we've seen the classic character, with his last biggest appearance being Rayman Legends from 2013, so we can't wait to welcome him back in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope next month. Take a look at the sneak peek below!

This wasn't the only thing shown during Ubisoft Forward's Mario + Rabbids segment though, as we also got to see more of the upcoming game's gameplay, mainly the Wiggler boss fight which is as wild as you're imagining it. We also got to see more of the new planet Terra Flora as well as Bowser's new weapon the Bowzooka. 

We can look forward to playing Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope on October 20, 2022, when it'll be exclusively available on Nintendo Switch.

