Assassin's Creed fans are hyped for rumored "witch trials" game

Assassin's Creed fans are over the moon about a newly rumored entry in the series that would take place during the witch trials in the Holy Roman Empire.

We've known since July that Ubisoft plans to show multiple Assassin's Creed games during its September 10 showcase, but a pair of new reports claim to reveal the specifics. Both Jason Schreier of Bloomberg (opens in new tab) and Tom Henderson of TryHardGuides (opens in new tab) say Assassin's Creed Project Red will be based in Japan, while an Assassin's Creed Project Hexe will feature a 16th-century Central Europe setting and a story involving the witch trials that took place in the region.

While fans have been clamoring for a Japan-focused Assassin's Creed game for years, it's actually the witchy one that seems to have grabbed the community's attention most. Over on the Assassin's Creed subreddit, folks are discussing the reported Assassin's Creed entries in a thread (opens in new tab), and the top comment is optimistic for the one based on the witch trials.

"This sounds very interesting," says WuThrawnClan. "Looking forward to what they come up with."

"That sounds like an amazing setting," says ChellVaquita.

"Yo that sounds awesome on paper," says Lopsided_Grub.

Others, like dimspace, already have suggestsions - or demands, I should say - about what should be in the rumored Assassin's Creed witch game. "If they don't have huge sets of scales, ducks, wooden witches and carrots for noses I won't be happy."

All of this remains unconfirmed until Ubisoft's showcase, but it's all very interesting regardless. Reports also indicate that the next Assassin's Creed game will take place in Baghdad and that a mobile game based in China, as well as a VR project, are also in the works.

