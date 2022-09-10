Assassin’s Creed Project Hexe has been announced and it’s giving Blair Witch vibes

Ubisoft has unveiled a new Assassin's Creed game called Project Hexe, which is "a very different type of Assassin's Creed game."

As featured during today's Ubisoft Forward event, Assassin's Creed Project Hexe is an upcoming flagship title in the Assassin's Creed series that looks like nothing we've seen from Ubisoft before. We only got a very brief look at the game, and by brief, we mean it was literally just footage of the Assassin's Creed logo hanging amongst some trees, but this teaser actually gives us more of an insight than we realise.

If your first thought when watching this teaser was The Blair Witch Project, you'd be forgiven, as the logo made out of twigs really did give off that kind of vibe. Rather than players being transported to Burkittsville, Maryland in the 1990s, though, what's more likely is that this Assassin's Creed title may take us to Pagan times - which would make sense considering the natural feel of the teaser.

What's also interesting about this teaser is that it's a little bit spooky, what with the sound of a crackling fire and ominous music playing faintly in the background. As explained by Marc-Alexis Côté - the creative director of Assassin's Creed Syndicate and producer of Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Assassin's Creed Project Hexe is "a very different type of Assassin's Creed game" so we wouldn't be entirely surprised if this title did have some spooky, witchy themes.

You may have also noticed that Project Hexe is actually just a codename, meaning the actual title of this game is very likely to change before it releases sometime after Assassin's Creed Mirage - which was officially revealed during this Ubisoft Forward as well. We also found out that Project Hexe is being led by Clint Hocking, who previously worked on Far Cry 2 and Watch Dogs: Legion.