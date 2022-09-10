Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting more free story DLC later this year

The Last Chapter will launch "in a few months' time"

Fans of Assassin's Creed Valhalla are being treated to more content in the coming months. 

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is by no means a small game. Since its release in 2020, Eivor's adventure has been further bolstered with three major DLC expansions, as well as additional activities such as River Raids, Mastery Challenges, and, most recently, a roguelite-style experience in the form of Forgotten Saga. Altogether you've got a Viking saga you can easily sink hundreds of hours into. And it's set to get even bigger. 

As part of today's Ubisoft Forward presentation, the publisher has announced more content coming to Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Titled The Last Chapter, this is a story-based expansion that will neatly tie up several of the storylines set out in the game. "We'll see Eivor reunite with some key characters, including some influential historical ones," says Gareth Glover, game director on Assassin's Creed Valhalla's post-launch. 

The announcement was coupled with a first look at the new content, which will be released as a free update. The video opens with Eivor sitting on a log by the river in a particularly reflective mood. "I have done all I can for my people," the protagonist says. "It is time to say goodbye and set forth for distant shores and new adventures." 

The tone, as well as the content's title, suggest that this will be the final entry in Eivor's epic tale. And with the announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage, the next instalment in the stealth action series, Ubisoft could be getting ready to wrap things up with Valhalla. The publisher didn't specify precisely when The Last Chapter will be available but did say that it will be along "in a few months' time."

