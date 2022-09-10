The Division Heartland and Resurgence are both getting closed tests this year

Ubisoft today revealed brand new details about both The Division Heartland and Resurgence.

Firstly, Heartland was announced to be a survival-based take on the usual Division formula. We're once again going to be starring as an agent of The Division, but this time we're heading to a small midwestern town to protect the citizens their from an encroaching threat.

The Division Heartland will be seeing a brand new closed beta across PC and consoles later this year at some point in 2022. There's no further details right now about when this closed beta will debut - or what it'll contain - but keep an eye on Ubisoft's social channels for more.

Next, The Division Resurgence was revealed in full. This game is basically a mobile take on The Division - Ubisoft is taking the usual looting and shooting that we know from the PC and console entries in the franchise, and are bringing it to both iOS and Android devices at some point in the future.

The difference here is that Resurgence places a big focus on the Dark Zone of The Division series. This zone has generally been the lawless area of the shooter series, where players to go face one another in combat, so this should give you an idea of what to expect from the final product.

Just like Heartland, The Division Resurgence will be seeing closed testing phases at some point in the near future. However, unlike The Division Heartland, Resurgence is actually already taking sign ups for new players looking to get in on the action a little ahead of time.

Check out our new games 2022 guide for a full look at all the other titles coming in the near future.