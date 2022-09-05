New The Division: Heartland details emerge as game gets accidentally listed on Ubisoft store

The latest The Division: Heartland leak has revealed new details, including two game modes.

The Division: Heartland is a free-to-play spin-off coming to PC, consoles, and cloud platforms. When exactly that will be is as-yet-unknown, but a release might not be far away as the game has recently been spotted on the Ubisoft Store.

The listing has since been removed, but not before Twitter user Rebs Gaming nabbed some screenshots. The images reveal a few new details about the game, which is said to be "Coming Soon". The description reads, "Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland is a free-to-play survival-action multiplayer shooter set in small-town Middle America."

The Division Heartland has appeared on the Ubisoft Store again. Here is information and images of the upcoming f2p survival game with a 45 player PvEvP mode. #TheDivision #xbox #PlayStation #pcgaming pic.twitter.com/diAE6H8LCFSeptember 4, 2022 See more

According to the listing, there will be two game modes. The first is Storm Operations, where you'll fight in 45-player PvEvP matches. Here you'll have to fend off a group of rogue agents called Vultures, but that isn't the only threat, as there's also a lethal virus to contend with. The second is Excursion Operations which sees you team up to complete PvE missions, gather gear, activate alerts, and prep the battlefield.

The store listing also reveals that you'll be able to play as one of six agents and have the choice of three different classes, each offering its own unique set of skills and perks. This isn't the first time details of The Division Heartland have been leaked. In May, 20 minutes of the game appeared online before also swiftly being removed by Ubisoft.

That's all we know for the time being, but it's possible Ubisoft could be planning to share more details on The Division Heartland during its Ubisoft Forward showcase, which is scheduled for September 10. The publisher has confirmed that the newly announced Assassin's Creed Mirage will be in attendance, which has so far received a positive reaction from fans for seemingly going back to the stealth series' roots.

