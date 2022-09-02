Assassin's Creed Mirage is going down very well with fans

Yesterday Ubisoft finally lifted the lid on the next instalment in the ever-popular Assassin's Creed series. The game, Assassin's Creed Mirage, was officially announced alongside an image which appears to back up claims that the game will be set in the Middle East. The image depicts an Assassin, complete with hidden blade and pointy hood, who may or may not be Basim from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, leaping above a crowd, ready to strike down some unsuspecting individual below.

According to reports, Assassin's Creed Mirage will likely take place in Baghdad in the 9th century, and the setting, as well as the strong original Assassin's Creed vibes it's giving off, are going down very well with fans. "Look at those beautiful arches and buildings!" one user wrote on the Assassin's Creed subreddit (opens in new tab). Another said, "That's pretty much spot on to AC1, and it's a time period/area that no other game in the series has touched on since. Honestly, it's a great move if they're returning to their roots."

As well as the setting seemingly taking strong inspiration from the first Assassin's Creed, there are rumours that Mirage will drop the RPG-style system of recent games and go back to basics with smaller locations and an emphasis on stealth. While some fans like the more expansive and combat-heavy direction the series has taken, a lot are excited for the potential return of the classic Assassin's Creed formula. "Smaller in scale really gets my juices flowing," one AC fan wrote. "I love these games, but they have just become so bloated that it becomes a chore near the end, especially Valhalla." Another fan echoed this opinion, replying, "If it returns to its roots, I am all for this. Valhalla exhausted me when it came to the more RPG leaning AC games, fun for many hours, but I want to go back to the simpler styles."

Many are also excited at the prospect that Assassin's Creed could once again be about actual assassins. "OMG is that an Assassin I see?" says Reddit user arex333. While over on Twitter (opens in new tab), one of the most liked replies to the announcement is "Praying it has actually something to do with Assassins". We'll have a much better idea of what to expect from Assassin's Creed Mirage after the Ubisoft Forward broadcast, which is happening next week, on September 10.

