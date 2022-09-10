Skull and Bones has a secret pirate lair for every player

Skull and Bones offers players their very own pirate lair to control.

Revealed earlier today for the very first time at the Ubisoft Forward presentation for September 2022, Skull and Bones had one brand new feature to show off. This would be the pirate lair, introduced to viewers as their very own hideaway and secret stash away from the world.

Simply put, this seems to be somewhere players can retreat to and kick back, away from fighting it out on the high seas. Details are admittedly scant right now on the pirate lair for Skull and Bones, but it sure looks like one enticing new aspect to Ubisoft's long-awaited pirate action game.

However, it's always worth remembering Skull and Bones places a pretty big emphasis from ill-gotten gains out on the high seas. It could very well be the case that players are rewarded with exclusive items through undertaking missions or objectives out on the seas, and can then use these items on their pirate lair.

We could even be displaying items in our pirate lairs from other players. Skull and Bones is first and foremost a multiplayer game, and features players taking on each other using the ships and crew members they've built up over the course of their adventure. Loot gained from battling it out with other players' crews and ships could well come back to factor into our pirate lairs.

