Assassin's Creed gets Netflix show update, mobile game for the platform on the way

Marc-Alexis Côté, creative director of Assassin's Creed Syndicate and producer of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, has spoken about the multiple projects currently in development for Netflix.

Côté has given a brief update on the new live-action Assassin's Creed Netflix series during today's Ubisoft Forward showcase. Despite being announced almost two years ago, it seems that we've still got quite a wait before that free-running action hits our TV screens. "It's still early in development", explains Côté.

The series is being co-created by Ubisoft Film and Television and the steaming service, and has enlisted the "insanely talented" Jeb Stuart as showrunner. Stuart is also the showrunner and creator for Netflix's Vikings sequel, Vikings: Valhalla. Côté has high hopes for the upcoming show, describing it as an "epic, genre-bending live-action adaptation" of Assassin's Creed.

This, of course, isn't the series' first stab at live-action; 2016 saw the release of the Assassin's Creed movie starring Michael Fassbender. While it had an impressive cast, this big-screen adaptation failed to really capture the essence of the games. It turned out the intricacies of the hidden war between the Templars and Assassins and the time-hopping antics were too much to squeeze into a single film. Let's hope the Netflix show fares better.

And it turns out that the live-action series isn't the only thing Ubisoft is currently cooking up with Netflix. "We also have a new mobile game in development for their platform," Côté reveals. Aside from announcing its existence, we weren't given any further details on this mysterious mobile title, so it's likely that it also won't be seeing the light of day anytime soon. Still, with all these projects on the horizon, it's certainly a good time to be an Assassin's Creed fan.

Find out which entries in Ubisoft's stealth action series are worth your time with our guide to the best Assassin's Creed games.