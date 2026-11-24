Some Black Friday deals give you pause to think: 'do I need that? Is that worth the money?'. You're not about to read about one of those deals, though. Instead, we've got a discount which makes the product an easy 'yes' for anyone who cares about the audio of their games.
As part of its Black Friday discounts, Amazon has discounted the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni down to $344.99. This is part of a suite of reductions on kit from the gaming hardware company, including many of its headsets and earbuds. However the Omni is the model which we recommend above any other pair of cans for gaming, and best of all, this price is lower than it's ever sold for before. Admittedly it's still pricey, but for premium audio, you can't do better.
Before this deal, the Pro Omni's best reduction was $40 off, so this is the new lowest price by $15. This lowest price is only applicable on the black model, though, with the blue and white options both $5 more expensive. It's not a huge difference, but if you want the best deal overall, pick up the black model.
The Omni is SteelSeries' most premium gaming headset, and the brand has other options reduced in the Black Friday sales. They're not all at new low prices, but there are some solid discounts.
Is a $350 gaming headset really worth buying?
I'm a big audio guy: to me, sound is basically the most important thing in getting me immersed in a game (I'd rather take a low-res, low-refresh display than poor-quality audio).
If you have that in common with me, you'd be well suited to the Nova Pro Omni. It offers high-resolution sound, comfortable earcups, and efficient connection options. If loudspeakers aren't an option for you when gaming — or you need a microphone — it's basically the option to buy.
Not everyone can justify a $350 headset, though, and that's understandable. If high-quality audio isn't your priority, the Nova Pro Omni will be excessive. There are other SteelSeries deals on Amazon which are more affordable.
Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.
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