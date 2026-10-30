After Resident Evil, Mouthwashing continues the horror movie video game gold rush

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Get a taste of Mouthwashing on the big screen

Mouthwashing screenshot of the captain Curly covered in bandages
(Image credit: CRITICAL REFLEX)
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Mouthwashing is one of the best horror games in recent years and, now, it's been turned into a movie.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Scott Derrickson – of Sinister, Black Phone and Doctor Strange fame – will be producing the adaptation of the Wrong Organ-developed title, which launched on consoles earlier this week after taking PC by storm.

Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets, Destroyer) will direct, along with frequent collaborators Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay penning the script.

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Mouthwashing revolves around the crew of the spaceship Tulpar after their cargo ship crashes. With paranoia setting in and the team struggling to survive, the horrific truth behind their circumstances soon begins to unravel.

The non-linear narrative and unique visuals helped mark Mouthwashing out as a modern horror classic, with the game taking home the award for Best Narrative at 2024's Horror Game Awards.

Mouthwashing is the latest in the trend of horror games being turned into movies.

Most notably, Zach Cregger's Resident Evil delivered its own twisted take on Raccoon City in September, but there has also been the likes of Exit 8 and Five Nights at Freddy's ready to scare us silly in recent years.

Other upcoming video game movies include The Legend of Zelda movie, BioShock, and the Elden Ring movie – but few are unlikely to be as unsettling as heading through the corridors of the Tuplar for another taste of Mouthwashing.

For more, we have a complete guide to the new horror movies on the way, as well as the best horror movies you should be watching now.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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