A Resident Evil fan is remaking Zach Cregger's film as a PS1-style survival horror game with fixed camera angles

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The Movie The Game

Austin Abrams as Bryan in Resident Evil
(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Resident Evil: The Movie The Game is a fan-made adaptation of Zach Cregger's most recent big screen flick, which itself adapts the iconic survival horror video game series. An adaptation of an adaptation, if you will.

Developer Julian Zamora (chicanogoth on Instagram) recently posted about their Resident Evil fan game "inspired by the new movie," showing off a recognizable scene from the film, this time in video game form.

An early scene from the movie sees Bryan (played by the ever charismatic Austin Abrams) seek refuge in a middle-of-nowhere barn, as he struggles with both a snowstorm and an infected killer dog. Zamora's gameplay clip recreates that scene, with the barn in the background and a dog chasing the player character, though it's clearly earlier days.

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Like the classic PS1 Resident Evil games of yesteryear, Zamora's fan game also has fixed camera angles that carefully control what's in (and out) of view. The Movie The Game is currently being built on Godot, and Zamora says they're excited to share more progress very soon.

"I'm still not sure how to do those pre-rendered flat environments from the PS1 days sadly, so yeah, it's giving more [Resident Evil Code Veronica] and I like it," they explain.

Zach Cregger's latest reboot of the Resident Evil film franchise has been a massive box office draw, outgrossing his big horror hit from last year, Weapons. GamesRadar's Resident Evil movie review called it the "best video game movie full stop" and "a horror-comedy to match the best the genre has to offer." No wonder it's inspiring fan-made remakes.

Hideo Kojima reviews Zach Cregger's Resident Evil: "It reminded me how I felt when I played the first [game]"

Kaan Serin
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

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