Hideo Kojima reviews Zach Cregger's Resident Evil: "It reminded me how I felt when I played the first [game]"

Hideo Kojima has finally offered his review of Resident Evil – and it sounds like he's a fan of Zach Cregger's take on the hit horror franchise.
The movie draws on the lore of the games, but isn't an exact adaptation of a single title. Instead, it takes place "on the periphery" of Resident Evil 2.
"I wasn't particularly interested, but since it's a new film by director Zach Cregger, I watched the movie Resident Evil," Kojima wrote on Twitter (via the site's automatic translation).
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"Right from the start, it hits you with BGM in the style of The Thing. It relentlessly piles on classical horror staging, horror scenarios, and a torrent of jump scares all the way to the end," he continued. "This isn't a film adaptation of Resident Evil—it's a movie about the players (remote control operators) who played Resident Evil. It reminded me of how I felt when I played the first Bio on PS (1996), kinda like the Bryan in this movie. I kept getting game over and over, spamming 'F◯◯◯!' nonstop lol."
Plus, Kojima was pleased to get some merch for Tom Cruise's new movie, Digger: "I'm also thrilled that I managed to snag the pamphlet for The Dig." Check out the tweet below.
A typical rule of thumb for a Kojima movie review is that, the longer the post, the more positive he feels about the film. This is a decent sized review by those standards – much better than the six-word review for Madame Web (or the Electric State review we're still waiting for), anyway.
Our own Resident Evil movie review awards the movie 4 stars, with our verdict reading: "Frightening, funny and exceedingly bloody, Zach Cregger's Resident Evil is a horror-comedy to match the best the genre has to offer, and an easy frontrunner for the best video game movie to date. Cregger's hot streak continues."
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For more, check out our guide on the Resident Evil movie ending explained, or our ranking of the best Resident Evil games.