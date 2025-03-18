After 2 days, Hideo Kojima still hasn't shared his thoughts on The Electric State, and fans fear it won't even get a Madame Web-style six-word review

Hideo Kojima often shares his movie reviews on his social media channels with the video game developer proudly claiming on his Twitter bio that "70% of my body is made of movies". Earlier this week he set up his latest verdict on the new Netflix movie The Electric State. However, after saying that he planned to watch it, it's been radio silence from Kojima on his thoughts.

Posting on March 16, he wrote: "I love the original work by Simon Stålenhag. Of course, I have all of his works. The question is, how do you successfully adapt that into a movie? Tonight, I’ll watch 'The Electric State'." Since then, Kojima has been typically active on Twitter, sharing everything from Death Stranding pictures to cooking wagyu beef, but there's been no update on his thoughts on the Russo brothers' new movie.

Now fans are all starting to make the same joke. "Watch him quote this tweet later by just saying 'You don't,'" wrote one, while another added: "No update. Bro defo hated it." Sharing a photo of the wagyu beef, a third quote tweeted it and wrote: "Love his commitment to posting literally any old shit except what he thought of Electric State." Another added: "Kojima Still processing how bad they messed up The Electric State."

The lack of update means the movie hasn't even gotten the same treatment as one of his most infamous reviews, Madame Web. After watching the divisive Spider-Man spin-off, he simply wrote, "Saw ‘Madame Web’ at the theater." Yikes.

It's possible that Kojima is still readying his thoughts on the Netflix robot movie, which takes place in a future after humanity and machines have been at war. Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, it's had pretty divisive reviews, sitting at just 15% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Our own The Electric State review gave it three stars, writing: "Although this may be their most visually stunning movie yet, it looks like the Russos are yet to find their footing outside of the MCU." For more on the movie, check out our The Electric State ending explained.

