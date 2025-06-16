Hideo Kojima shares the summer blockbuster he's most excited to see

The internet’s favorite movie critic Hideo Kojima has shared his thoughts on film once again, revealing which project he is most looking forward to.

When asked whether there are any unreleased movies that he’s excited to see, Kojima replied, "Well, definitely 28 Years Later," to IGN. "And of course I have so many more."

Kojima is definitely not alone in looking forward to the upcoming zombie horror movie, as there has been significant buzz around the threequel ever since it was announced. In fact, upon release, 28 Years Later’s first trailer became the second most watched horror trailer in a 24-hour window, racking up 60.2 million global views in a single day. The most-watched horror trailer of all time is IT: Chapter 2, which counted 96 million views in 24 hours.

Fans are expected to show out in theaters too. 28 Years Later is currently set to pull in between $42 and $50 million in the US when it opens, according to Box Office Theory, which is quite impressive against its budget of $75 million. This does not include international ticket sales, which are expected to be high in the UK, as that is where the franchise originates.

This is no surprise as fans have been waiting almost two decades for the third instalment.

Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, 28 Days Later (2002) stars Cillian Murphy as one of the UK’s last survivors in a zombie outbreak. The movie had a great impact on the zombie horror sub-genre, and in 2007, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo's 28 Weeks Later screened, following a different set of characters living in quarantine in the UK. But the infection once again finds a way to spread.

Now, 18 years later, the third movie reunites original creators Boyle and Garland. The movie takes place, you guessed it, 28 years after the original outbreak. The official synopsis reads: "One group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."

28 Years Later stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes.

28 Years Later stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes.

28 Years Later will begin to infect movie theaters from June 20 in the US, and June 19 in the UK.