Hideo Kojima says Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is "a film about Tom Cruise putting his life on the line in a desperate struggle to save cinema itself"

Everyone's favorite film critic Hideo Kojima has returned with another movie review – this time, the Death Stranding mastermind has shared his thoughts on Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

It's an unwritten rule that the longer a Kojima review, the more positive his thoughts (who can forget that infamous six-word Madame Web review, or the time he simply never shared his thoughts on The Electric State). Judging by that criteria, Kojima was a big fan of both The Final Reckoning and its star Tom Cruise.

"Went to see Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in IMAX. It begins with Tom greeting the audience and ends with a glance he throws our way," Kojima wrote on Twitter. "This wasn't a film about Ethan Hunt saving the world from the threat of digital domination – it was a film about Tom Cruise, putting his life on the line in a desperate struggle to save cinema itself, which is slowly vanishing from the world.

"It was the movie of a man who lives and breathes film. I still want to see him keep making the impossible, possible. I hope this series continues. At 61, I'm proud to be a follower of Tom, who's 62," he finished.

At the moment, it's not totally clear if this is the last Mission: Impossible movie or not, though the title would certainly suggest so. Still, the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning ending does leave things open for more, should Cruise and co. choose to accept.

Kojima has also recently shared positive reviews for sci-fi thrillers Companion and A Quiet Place: Day One, and he recently teased the upcoming Death Stranding movie, too.

