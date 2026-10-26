BioShock movie director confirms they're "still working on it" but says its world and story is a "tough nut to crack"

Despite being in limbo for years, the BioShock movie director Francis Lawrence says they're "close" to a breakthrough amid a leadership shake-up at Netflix.
"I hope so. You know, it's tricky on a couple fronts," Lawrence admitted to The Direct. "I'm definitely active in it. We are still working on it. It is a tough nut to crack that world and that story, especially because you are the character when you play the game, and so creating that character from scratch into that world that quite honestly, is pretty batshit in a most amazing way. It's tricky. So we're getting there, and we're getting close, which is great."
An adaptation of BioShock, which revolved around an underwater art-deco utopian society gone very, very wrong, would surely be a surefire hit for fans who have been desperate to see Rapture brought to life. But Lawrence warns that Netflix's current situation – the streamer fired head of film Dan Lin and chief content officer Bela Bajaria – could prove a roadblock.
"I would love nothing more than to be able to make that movie. So still working on it," Lawrence said. "And then, you have also just the Netflix of it all because Netflix right now has had regime changes and just all of that kind of nonsense that I don't like to have to deal with or have to. So we'll see. Hopefully we'll figure it out."
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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