Street Fighter director explains why the movie is filled with anime backstory instead of de-aging actors for flashbacks: "None of that was feeling right"

News
By
Published

Exclusive: Kitao Sakurai breaks down the use of anime in Street Fighter

Street Fighter movie
(Image credit: Paramount)

If you sat down to watch the Street Fighter movie this weekend, you might have been treated to a blast from the past.

The opening sequence of Street Fighter depicts the events of the first World Warrior Tournament in a hand-drawn, classic anime style from the studio Titmouse (Star Trek: Lower Decks, DC's upcoming Mister Miracle).

The anime sequences are then sprinkled liberally throughout the movie, depicting Ken and Ryu's tragic backstory, Akuma's history, as well as offering up a tease of a possible sequel through the Street Fighter post-credits scene.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Instead of simply hopping on the anime hype train, director Kitao Sakurai said he included the animated scenes as part of his "bold approach" for Street Fighter – as well as avoiding the usual pitfalls that present itself in flashbacks.

"Usually, in a traditional movie to illustrate backstory, you'll have to de-age actors, or cast child actors, and none of that was feeling right," Sakurai tells GamesRadar+.

Sakurai continues, "So, during pre-production, we were like, hat if we actually honor, not just the game, but also the legacy of [1994's Street Fighter 2 – The Animated movie] and anime in general – the kind of things that I grew up on, like Ghost in the Shell, Akira and Dragon Ball Z. That just felt more fun."

On working with Titmouse, Sakurai says mirroring that hand-drawn '90s style was paramount to his vision.

"I felt very strongly about working with an animation studio that did everything by hand, like in the classic '90s way," Sakurai explains. "You feel that kind of '90s love and intensity in those scenes."

Street Fighter is now in cinemas. For a spoiler-filled breakdown, we have a guide to the Street Fighter ending. There's also a look at all the Street Fighter Easter eggs – yes, that bonus stage made the cut.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Broken Mirror Games, horror studio Bloober Team&#039;s publishing label, has its eye on the prize
    1
    Ex-Dying Light lead wants to find "the next Kojima" in new role at Bloober Team publishing division
  2. 2
    Castlevania: Belmont's Curse devs are "proud" of the game's hot characters
  3. 3
    Cyberpunk: Edgerunners director combed through Cyberpunk 2077 with a "virtual camera" to find the best Night City spots
  4. 4
    Marvel Rivals has "further escalated our penalties for speech violations," promises more moderation
  5. 5
    Ray Liotta saved GTA: Vice City's "awful" writing, Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser says