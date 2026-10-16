Street Fighter movie post-credits scene explained: how many are there and how do they set up Street Fighter 2?

As is movie tradition at this point, the Street Fighter movie includes a post-credits scene that not only acts as a sequel tease, but also brings back an intriguing combatant that could shake the franchise up in a big way.
Whether you're still in your seat or are in need of a Street Fighter debrief, our post-credits guide will lead you through what just happened, with some bolted-on speculation on our part about how it could set up a future showdown for Ryu, Ken, and Chun-Li.
So, join us as we break down the big Street Fighter post-credits questions: how many are there and how they set up Street Fighter 2? We also have guides on the Street Fighter ending and Street Fighter Easter eggs, should you want a whistle-stop tour of which cameos showed up in the World Warrior Tournament.
How many Street Fighter post-credits scenes are there?
There is just one Street Fighter post-credits scene, a brief animated sequence that plays after the main credits. Once that wraps, you're free to head out – unless you want to sit through the cast and crew credits. It's completely up to you.
How does the Street Fighter post-credits scene set up a sequel?
In the Street Fighter post-credits scene, we discover what M. Bison's next step is.
Flanked by Vega and Cammy, the despotic leader is keen to bring someone else into his group: Sagat, the fighter defeated by (a demonic) Ryu in the finals of the inaugural World Warrior Tournament. He's seen getting over his loss by punching a tree, but no words are exchanged between the eye-patched Sagat and M. Bison.
Now, as a member of Shadaloo, he's on a collision course once more with Ryu and also poised to become one of the 'Four Kings of Shadaloo', as seen in the game series. With Akuma also in chains and under M. Bison's watch, the organization has suddenly emerged as a more powerful force than in the first movie.
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This time, though, our hero might not want to tap into his demonic powers – so will Sagat come out on top? He's certainly being positioned as the next main rival for Ryu.
His game history also bears that out, with Sagat later softening in his quest for revenge, turning against M. Bison, and embarking on a quest to better himself as a fighter and proponent of Muay Thai. That's certainly an arc we could see sped through in a sequel.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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