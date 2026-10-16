Street Fighter movie ending explained: Who dies? Will there be a Street Fighter 2?

It's time to choose your fighter, the Street Fighter movie has finally kicked its way into theaters bringing the beloved franchise back to the big screen. This version focuses on Ken Masters, Ryu, and Chun-Li's story. Packed full of game characters and wider universe nods, the film is a love letter to the Capcom fighting game.
However, with so much action, you'd be forgiven for having a few questions by the time the credits roll around. That's especially the case because the film seriously sets up the future of Street Fighter's on-screen universe. Well, that's where we come in. Below, we take a deep dive into the film's third act, covering all the big queries audiences might have.
Of course, this approach does mean that we'll be heading into serious spoiler territory. So, make sure you've seen Street Fighter before reading on. If not, bookmark this page for later and have a read of our guide to all the upcoming video game movies you need to know about first.
Ken Masters is finally edging closer to victory than ever before at the World Warrior Tournament in Metrolao, lining up a battle against Joe to win the title. However, before he can compete, Chun-Li comes to warn him about Lord Bison's plans for Ryu. He's taken him prisoner and unleashed Blanka on him in an attempt to activate his fighting power so he can take it for his own.
The plan doesn't work as Ryu's Hadouken cannot be contained and instead just sets Blanka free. Bison returns him to his cell, but not for long as Ken comes to rescue him. They break free but are captured by Bison's men and Ken wakes to find Ryu hooked up to a machine draining his Hado power.
Blanka comes to the rescue, freeing Ryu and Ken. However, Ryu has been harboring a secret. He tells Ken that he was originally due to compete in the first World Warrior Tournament, but he destroyed his invitation because he was jealous of him. They fight and Ryu defeats Ken with a Hadouken, leaving him injured in an alleyway. He heads off to face the demon Akuma, who has just defeated Joe, the de facto winner of the World Warrior Tournament.
Meanwhile, Chun-Li confronts Lord Bison over the death of her father, resulting in him setting Vega and Juli on her. She defeats them and escapes, heading off to find Ken. Along with Dan Hibiki, they find Ryu deep in battle with Akuma, struggling to fend off his dark side. Evil Ryu takes over, defeating Akuma before turning on his friends.
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Ken finally manages to perform a Hadouken, which brings Ryu back to himself, with the help of a rendition of 'What's Up?' by Four Non Blondes. However, while they've been distracted with Ryu, Lord Bison has captured the injured Akuma and taken him off to try and obtain his power.
The next day, Ken, Ryu, and Chun-Li hitch a ride with Guile and Dhalsim to go and find Bison. The film ends with a post-credits tease that Bison is visiting Sagat.
Who wins the World Warrior tournament?
The World Warrior Tournament is not as hotly contested as you might think. Several characters withdraw before even making it to the arena, meaning that Joe lands a de facto spot in the final. He's due to face Ken Masters who has been winning fair and square, but Ken instead disappears to save Ryu instead. This means that Joe wins the tournament. It's not much of a victory though as then Akuma comes and kills him. Short-lived indeed...
What does Lord Bison want?
Lord Bison's plans throughout the Street Fighter movie mostly boil down to wanting to become more powerful. He spends the entire film trying to extract Hado Power from individuals in order to amp up his own Psycho Power. His ultimate goal is to extract Ryu's power as he's one of the most powerful fighters on the planet. He gets pretty close and is more powerful at the end of the film than when he started. However, it seems his plans are just beginning and he wants to find more warriors to extract from.
How does Ken save Ryu?
Ken finally manages to perform a Hadouken, which is how he manages to bring Ryu back to himself after becoming Evil Ryu. However, the move does knock Ryu out and at first it's not clear whether it's killed him. Ken manages to wake him up with a rendition of their favorite song, 'What's Up?' by Four Non Blondes.
Who dies in Street Fighter?
For how many fights take place in Street Fighter, the body count is actually pretty low. Early on in the movie we find out that Ryu and Ken's master Gouken is dead. He was murdered by the demon Akuma, and his death sparked a split between the two adoptive brothers.
The only other obvious death among the main characters is Joe. After he's won the World Warrior Tournament, Akuma obliterates him in a pretty grisly sequence.
Elsewhere in the story, Lord Bison murders a lot of his henchmen. We also see Chun-Li defeat Juli by choking her, but it's not clear whether she actually dies after this. We'd assume not as Chun-Li is probably more merciful than that.
What happens to Akuma?
Akuma is gravely injured after Ryu embraces his powers and becomes Evil Ryu. He fires a Hadouken at the demon and is able to win their fight. He's seen lying on the ground unmoving while Ryu is brought back to himself by Ken. However, what we later realize is that Lord Bison's henchmen have taken him, seemingly planning to try and extract his power.
Where are Ryu, Ken, and Chun-Li going?
After the events of the World Warrior Tournament, Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, and Dan leave Shadaloo by foot. We see them trying to hitchhike on the side of the road when a car stops with Guile and Dhalsim inside. They're heading in pursuit of Lord Bison who has made off with Akuma to try and extract his power.
The main trio know how much danger this could unleash so go "Bison hunting". Although, where exactly he is, we don't know yet.
Will there be a Street Fighter 2?
Given how much the final scene of the movie sets up a second part to this story, we've got to assume that the creators are really hoping they'll get to make a sequel. The film ends pretty abruptly as Chun-Li, Ken, and Ryu get in the car on their way to try and find Bison. It seems likely this is where a second movie would pick up.
It's also been reported that Street Fighter 2 is already being written. Director Kitao Sakurai told MovieWeb that "It's something that we're thinking about and developing." However, this will all depend on whether fans get behind the first movie.
He added: "I don't want to say anything that locks us in. It also kind of depends on how people react to this one, and whether they, you know, support this vision of the story. We definitely have a lot of ideas, and we're writing currently, but you know, I wouldn't want to make any promises one way or the other about what exactly we're gonna do."
Is there a Street Fighter post-credits scene?
Yes, there is a Street Fighter post-credits scene. This comes after the initial credits sequence and features a short anime clip of Lord Bison approaching a scarred figure. This is none other than Muay Thai fighter Sagat who was the final boss in the first Street Fighter game. We don't know who will be playing him in live-action yet, but it seems like he'd be a big part of a potential sequel.
This is the only post-credits scene so you don't have to stick around until the end of the credits unless you want to.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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