Street Fighter movie's terrible Rotten Tomatoes score takes us back to the old days of bad video game movies

News
By
Published

Street Fighter hits theaters this Friday

The first look at the new Street Fighter movie in the trailer
(Image credit: Paramount)

The first reviews for Street Fighter have arrived... and while they are mixed to negative at best, they're still better than the 1994 film.

As it stands, Street Fighter, directed by Kitato Sakurai, has a 41% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The new live-action movie sees Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken (Noah Centineo) enter the World Warrior Tournament after some convincing from Chun-Li (Callina Liang), whose mission is to take down the impossibly evil and silly-hat-wearing M. Bison (David Dastmalchian).

"Street Fighter is satisfied punching down on itself, and everything that’s cringe about the 90s, while happily being stuck there, in the past, so it could pretend that this is as good as it gets for video game adaptations," The Guardian wrote.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Our own review gave it 2.5/5 stars, writing: "An overstuffed miss: a hyper-edited, dick-joke-filled, tonally inconsistent movie that ends halfway through its own story. But rather than leaving you wanting more, you're left with a headache."

The New York Times hit the film with a more positive review, saying, "It simply feels like the natural zenith of an arcade player’s imagination, the “and then, and then” output of fighter fantasies running wild. By the end, you can practically see the ’90s kid smashing and kicking at the air on his way out of the theater."

The 1994 movie currently sits at a 20% on Rotten Tomatoes, though Raul Julia starring as M. Bison should bump that up to at least 30%. That said, I guess you'll just have to go see the new film for yourself (or both, which could be a fun, or incredibly mid, double feature).

The 2026 cast includes Cody Rhodes as Guile, Roman Reigns as Akuma, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Orville Peck as Vega, Andrew Schulz as Dan, and Mel Jarnson as Cammy.

Street Fighter releases in theaters on October 16. For more, check out our list of upcoming video game movies and our ranking of the best video game movies.

CATEGORIES
Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. So close to a portrait of ruin
    1
    Castlevania Belmont's Curse once had a Dark Souls "vibe," but it was "too slow, too intense, and just too hard"
  2. 2
    Jagex cancels MMO reset RuneScape Reignited after player backlash: "The last time we didn't listen to player feedback, combat changed forever"
  3. 3
    VisionQuest Tommy actor may have leaked his superhero look in a quickly deleted Funko Pop post
  4. 4
    The next Call of Duty will be another brand new sub-franchise like Vanguard 5 years ago, Activision confirms
  5. 5
    The 5 best new shows and movies streaming this week on Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and more (October 16-18)