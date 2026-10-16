Street Fighter's bad reviews even has Uwe Boll taking shots: "Don't ever bash my movies again"

Director of infamously bad video game movies Uwe Boll seems to be enjoying the new Street Fighter movie getting bad reviews.
Boll shared one of Street Fighter's negative reviews on Twitter, saying, "Don’t ever bash my movies again," seemingly suggesting that his movies really weren't that bad when a big studio movie has bombed this hard. Check out the post below.
After debuting to mixed first reactions, official Street Fighter reviews are less than positive. The movie opened to 41% on Rotten Tomatoes, but has since risen to 45%. Our own 2.5 out of 5 stars Street Fighter review calls the new movie "An overstuffed miss: a hyper-edited, dick-joke-filled, tonally inconsistent movie that ends halfway through its own story. But rather than leaving you wanting more, you're left with a headache."
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Directed by Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter reunites fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) as they are recruited by Chun-Li (Callina Liang) to compete in the next World Warrior Tournament. The cast also includes Jason Momoa and 50 Cent, and WWE fighters Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.
Boll is best known for directing video game movies such as 2003's House of the Dead based on the lightgun shooter game of the same name, his 2005 adaptation of Alone in the Dark and its 2008 direct-to-video sequel, 2007's Postal based on the cult PC game, and Far Cry, the 2008 movie adaptation of the first Far Cry game.
House of the Dead stands at 3% on Rotten Tomatoes, Alone in the Dark scores 1%, Postal stands at 9%, and Far Cry doesn't actually have a rating at all.
Street Fighter's flop has certainly caused a kink in the video game movie trend, harkening back to the old days when Bol's movies came during a lull in the genre. But the trend isn't dying out yet. Just last month, Zach Cregger's Resident Evil smashed box office expectations, becoming one of the best video game movies of all time.
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Street Fighter is out in theaters now. For more, check out our list of Street Fighter movie Easter eggs, and keep up with upcoming video game movies on the way.