Street Fighter fans can't tell how they feel about the new film: "As a video game movie, you could do a lot worse"

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Street Fighter is in theaters now

Noah Centineo as Ken in the Street Fighter movie
(Image credit: Paramount)

Street Fighter fans are weighing in on the new live-action movie, and much like the film's Rotten Tomatoes score... the reviews are mixed at best.

The film, directed by Kitato Sakurai, initially debuted to a low score on Rotten Tomatoes, but has since climbed to 45%. The audience score is a much higher 82% (which tends to be the case for live-action video game adaptations). Street Fighter focuses on Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken (Noah Centineo) as they enter the World Warrior Tournament at the insistence of a vengeful Chun-Li (Callina Liang).

Some fans of the video game franchise, namely the ones over on the r/StreetFighter subreddit, loved it, while others left feeling neutral or unimpressed. Don't worry, we won't include any spoiler-y reactions (so you'll just have to go see it yourself).

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"Movie left me more confused than excited really," one fan wrote. "No seriously, you don't just end a movie like that, an ACTION movie no less."

"I’m with you on the ending. I was like, you’re serious? It tried so hard to bait a sequel it actually stepped on the finale," someone else said.

"I genuinely enjoyed the movie; I think it did far more good than bad," said another.

"As a video game movie though, ehhhhhh you could do a lot worse," another fan concluded.

Some fans seemed to have especially mixed reviews on David Dastmalchian's portrayal of supervillain M. Bison, with some comments saying that the actor "had the chops for it" but was ultimately failed by a "bad script."

For more on the movie, check out our Street Fighter movie review and our Street Fighter movie ending explained.

Street Fighter is in theaters now. For more, check out our list of upcoming video game movies and our ranking of the best video game movies.

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Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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