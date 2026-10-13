First reactions to Street Fighter movie are mixed, with some critics calling it "a silly, fun, and fearless good time," but others say it "falls flat"

As the new Street Fighter movie prepares for round one in theaters this weekend, the all-fighting video game adaptation had its world premiere in Los Angeles last night on October 12. However, critics who got to see the movie early are divided.
Some early viewers are hyping up Kitao Sakurai's new flick. Brandon Davis writes, "It’s a 90s throwback with visual nostalgia but also in its humor and selling of a hot cast," calling the movie "a silly, fun, and fearless good time." ComicBook's Chris Killian said, "Street Fighter is like Bloodsport on horse steroids... It's also funny in a way that both homages the ridiculousness of 80s action movies while poking fun at the toxic machismo those same movies helped inspire."
Others say the film does the beloved arcade game franchise justice, with movie critic Maude Garrett writing, "I am a grown-ass woman and when I tell you I got legit GOOSEBUMPS from watching Street Fighter - the way they honour the characters' fighting moves and had over 100 Easter eggs as a nod to those who grew up playing it and beyond made me smile."
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Street Fighter follows Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) as they are pulled back into the fighting world when Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament. However, the warriors have trouble outside the ring too, as a deadly conspiracy broils in the background. The cast also includes David Dastmalchian, 50 Cent, Andrew Schulz, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Jason Momoa, as well as WWE stars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, and more.
However, not everyone is a fan. Tessa Smith from Mama's Geeky says the movie "ultimately falls flat," adding, "The cast does what they can with the (not great) dialogue but they look amazing! The jokes rarely land & it feels like half a movie." AxelTalksFilm said that although "there's a lot to like" in terms of performances and action, "Overall it's an underbaked premise, and it's irritating because it's all there, there's genuinely an interesting hook."
The general consensus amongst the more negative reviews is that Street Fighter becomes muddled. Christopher Rates It said, "It feels like the movie doesn’t know what direction it fully wants to take." However, "The film isn’t without its problems, but the combination of animated sequences, kick-ass fight sequences and a cast that are having a blast makes it a fun, silly viewing experience that still manages to honour the franchise."
Street Fighter is in cinemas on October 16. For more, check out our interviews with Chun-Li star Callina Liang and director Kitao Sakurai, and keep up with other upcoming video game movies in the works.
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