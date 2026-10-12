A dozen eggs and fighting game homework: Street Fighter's Chun-Li star went above and beyond with her prep because she "didn't want to disappoint the fans"

By now, you're probably familiar with the lengths some actors go to with getting ready for an action movie – whether that's a superhero blockbuster, martial arts movie, and everything in-between.
Still, few have been as transparent and candid as Street Fighter movie star Callina Liang.
In order to get ready for her role as Chun-Li in the live-action adaptation, Liang has been open about eating 12 eggs a day, having a meal every two hours, and studying every Chun-Li move from her gaming history to ensure she could replicate it on the big screen.
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Liang's thighs even matched her video game counterpart, growing over 6.5cm in the span of a few months before filming. But why go to those lengths?
"I think because I was such a big fan of the character Chun-Li, and I knew that she's such a beloved, iconic video game character, I just didn't want to disappoint the fans," Liang tells GamesRadar+ of her above-and-beyond dedication to the role.
"I mean, really, this whole movie – everybody put everything into it. It's made by fans, for fans. I was just like, I've got to give it my all and have no regrets, and that's why I tried everything I could."
That attention to detail wasn't only present from those in front of the camera. As revealed by Ken actor Noah Centineo in our interview, Jon Valera researched "every" character in the Street Fighter movie to ensure their signature styles from Capcom's games were all present and accounted for.
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If nothing else, Street Fighter is certainly pressing all the right buttons to capture that feeling players had back in the arcades all those years ago.
Street Fighter is in cinemas on October 16. For more, check out the upcoming video game movies in the works.