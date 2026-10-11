Street Fighter movie stunt coordinator researched "every character" to ensure each fight had their "signature styles": "It was meticulous attention to detail"

Street Fighter movie's Ken actor Noah Centineo has revealed the levels the production's stunt coordinator went to in ensuring each unique matchup on screen would remain faithful to the eclectic game roster of fighters.
"Every character comes from a different background, pretty much, right? So there's like over almost 150 characters, all the different backgrounds, different fighting styles, and John Valera, our stunt coordinator, had to research for every character and every fight that they were in their specific fighting style," Centineo tells GamesRadar+
"Yes, the signature moves in the game [are in the movie, so that he could make them fight against each other in their signature styles, in their specific fighting styles. Meticulous attention was paid to detail, and I think it's really a triumph. The movie has insane fights, and every character is brutal."
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The trailers have already made good on that promise, whether it's the stretchy limbs of Dhalsim reaching across the arena or the paradoxical speed and slapping ability of sumo E.Honda, there's plenty of game-accurate heritage splashed onto the screen.
While the Street Fighter movie doesn't match the 150-strong lineup that have been sprinkled throughout six mainline entries and countless spin-offs and iterations, several major names are represented, including Ken, Ryu, Guile, M. Bison, Chun-Li, Vega, and Cammy, as the next World Warrior Tournament gets underway.
Street Fighter punches its way into cinemas on October 16.
There's plenty more where that came from: here are the upcoming video game movies currently in the works.
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