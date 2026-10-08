Street Fighter director says every single cast member has a "love for the franchise" and a "very deep understanding of canon"

News
By
Published

Exclusive: Director Kitao Sakurai reveals his cast's passion for the Capcom fighting franchise

Andrew Koji as Ryu in the trailer for the upcoming Street Fighter movie
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

In what will be music to the ears of Street Fighter fans worldwide, the director of the upcoming, hard-hitting movie adaptation says everyone on the cast arrived with a serious working knowledge of Capcom's iconic fighting franchise.

"Everybody that's in the movie is a fan of the game," Kitao Sakurai tells GamesRadar+. "There was nobody that I cast that was like, 'what's Street Fighter? What are we doing here? Everybody came to the movie out of a love for the franchise and for the game, and with a very deep understanding of like the canon and the lore.

To that end, Sakurai reveals he would use Ryu actor Andrew Koji as his own built-in loremaster on-set.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

"Andrew Koji is a huge gamer and oftentimes I would lean on him for canon stuff."

Sakurai adds, "[Chun-Li actor] Callina [Liang] is a legit gamer. She's younger, so she grew up more on Street Fighter 6 – everybody has different sort of connections to the game, but everybody definitely is coming from a place of loving the game."

That passion for authenticity and harkening back to Street Fighter's quarter-draining '90s heyday in arcades even extends to Sakurai aiming to ape the feel, tone, and texture of the decade during the movie's runtime.

"I wanted to, more than anything, make a movie that felt like it was like a '90s movie. If we could go back in time and make a game-accurate version of Street Fighter in the '90s, what would that be like?"

If you believe the cast, there were also more than a few rounds of Street Fighter taking place on consoles on-set. The victor? Apparently, Andrew Schulz – who plays Dan in the Street Fighter movie – proved his capabilities more than once. Let's hope they've saved some moves for the camera.

Street Fighter hits cinemas on October 16. For more, we have a guide to upcoming video game movies and new PS5 games.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Is PlayStation done with VR? It certainly seems so
    1
    After months of PSVR 2 stock shortages, PlayStation sells hundreds of VR patents to Meta, signaling the brand's departure from the market
  2. 2
    Ex-PlayStation lead says too many devs are trying to make "the thing that they think is just going to hit" rather than something they care about
  3. 3
    The Lego PlayStation is an impressive and incredibly detailed tribute to an iconic retro console
  4. 4
    Save up to 30% on Disney Halloween merch as my favorite spooky decor gets slashed in price
  5. 5
    Venturing into The Witcher 3 Remastered? Join the GamesRadar+ RPG Club and play along with us!