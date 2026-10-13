Street Fighter director says Capcom "loves" the movie and game lead describes it as "his version come to life"

Street Fighter movie director Kitao Sakurai has revealed Capcom's reaction to the movie.
"They love the movie," Sakurai says in an interview with GamesRadar+.
"[Street Fighter 5 and Street Fighter 6 director] Takayuki Nakayama is just such a great cheerleader and a lover of the movie. What he says to me is that this is his version of Street Fighter in his head come to life. It's a great honor that they feel that way and that they love the movie so much."
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Capcom itself has come off its most prolific year yet in Hollywood – and beyond.
Earlier this year, Devil May Cry season 2 made a splash on Netflix. Last month, Resident Evil proved a triumph in cinemas. Now, Street Fighter aims to fight its way to box office glory.
Early Street Fighter movie reactions are decidedly mixed, with some describing it as a "fearless good time" while others criticizing the dialogue and "underbaked premise."
Street Fighter sees globally renowned martial artists Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken (Noah Centineo) reunite at the World Warrior Tournament designed to crown the world's greatest fighter – though nefarious powers lurking in the shadows may be pulling the strings to their own ends.
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Based on Capcom's legendary fighting game franchise, the cast have been at pains to point out the meticulous research that went into not only their own depictions of the iconic characters, but the fights as a whole. The developers, it seems, were impressed by that dedication. Will audiences react the same way?
We'll find out very soon. Street Fighter hits cinemas on October 16.
For more, check out the upcoming video game movies in the works, including Gears of War and BioShock.