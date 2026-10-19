Street Fighter's Chun-Li star loves Dead by Daylight, and wants to audition for the Blumhouse movie: "Guys, just call me"

Street Fighter actor Callina Liang wants to star in Blumhouse-Atomic Monster's upcoming Dead by Daylight movie.
"I'm also a huge gamer. I have a PC setup at home... Right now, I'm playing a lot of Dead by Daylight," Liang told Variety. "I put in 100 hours into that game over the last two months. I met with someone at Blumhouse, and when they told me they were making Dead by Daylight into a movie, I screamed and slid off the couch."
Dead by Daylight is a four-versus-one horror game that puts one Killer against four Survivors (and it is genuinely so much fun to play as the Killer). Since its release back in 2016, there have been four video game spin-offs (one of which is a horror dating sim), a pinball machine, a board game, and a comic book series.
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A movie adaptation was announced back in 2023, but there wasn't much movement on the project until 2026. In June, Blumhouse shared that Icelandic filmmaker Thordur Palsson is set to direct from a script by Crawl scribe Alexandre Aja and The Conjuring 2 co-writer David Leslie Johnston-McGoldrick.
"Someone on the creative team DM'd me and was like, 'Look at what we're doing; we're playing the game in the office for research,'" Liang continued. "I'm like, 'Guys, just call me. I can tell you everything you need to know about this game. You don't have to play it to find out.'"
Street Fighter is in theaters now. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming video game movies.
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