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The latest trailer for Avengers: Doomsday gives us our best look yet at the Avengers in their fight against Doctor Doom. But it's not just the Avengers showing up to fight. With the entire multiverse at stake, pretty much everyone is throwing their hat or pointy helmet into the ring at this point. As well as the main Avengers team, the former Thunderbolts, now known as the New Avengerz, will also suit up alongside the Fantastic Four and the X-Men from the early Fox movies.
It's no wonder that Thor seems a bit confused by all these newcomers. "I don't even know what half of you do," he says in the trailer. "I don't even know who half of you are..." He's probably not the only one either. If you haven't been keeping up with the MCU post-Endgame, a lot has changed since the Infinity Stone saga came to an end in 2019.
While that's par for the course if you're familiar with the comics, casual viewers might be struggling to understand or even care about this vast roster of heroes now. That's especially true given just how long some of these Avengers have been hanging around. Endgame was supposed to bring Steve Rogers' story to a close, yet here he is hogging all the attention again, 15 years after Chris Evans first picked up the shield.
With Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Robert Downey Jr. also returning, albeit in a different role for the latter, this old guard are still pulling focus, which isn't ideal for all the new heroes Marvel has tried to win us over with in Phases Four, Five and Six especially. Endgame was sold as… well, as an endgame, yet that couldn't have been further from the truth.
Things do seem different this time around, though. Given the sheer volume of heroes assembled in Avengers: Doomsday, it stands to reason that some won't survive the film's entire runtime. It's hard enough fitting them all on screen at once if the many, many crammed group shots already shared online are anything to go by.
That's ok though, because Marvel has already lined up replacements for all the Avengers who have outstayed their welcome.
Fresh faces
First up are the New Avengerz, Val Cooper's ragtag group of ex-villains who have banded together to redeem themselves. Sentry aside, it's hard to imagine any of them surviving for long against Doctor Doom – good luck to Yelena Belova and her pointy sticks – but survive they will. Or at least, most of them will.
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Thunderbolts* wasn't the biggest hit Marvel's ever had at the box office, but some of these characters clearly remain popular nonetheless, and their anti-hero outlook brings a fresh new perspective to the Avengers as a concept. While the team has enlisted heroes with a dodgy past before – think Black Widow, Winter Soldier – few took so much joy in wrongdoing as the majority of these former Thunderbolts did.
It's not just the New Avengerz gunning for a permanent seat at the table. After twenty years of comic book storytelling, it looks like the Young Avengers will officially form at last too, either in Doomsday or its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars.
Created by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung in 2005, the Young Avengers started out as a group of super-powered teenagers with various ties to longtime members of the main Avengers team. The same is true of their MCU counterparts, including a number of heroes who have been introduced in various films and shows before they (presumably) come together here.
At the end of 2023's The Marvels, Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel, explained to Kate Bishop that she's recruiting "kid" heroes to start a team of their own. There haven't been any updates since, aside from news that Kamala was "visiting friends" in California, according to her father during a guest appearance in Daredevil: Born Again. But with Hailee Steinfeld now confirmed to reprise her Hawkeye mentee role in Doomsday, the pieces are all coming together.
Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang, who just so happens to reside in California, made her debut alongside Kate in the most recent Doomsday trailer, sowing the seeds for an imminent team-up between Ant-Man's daughter and Hawkeye's surrogate daughter.
Plus, it's surely no coincidence that founding members (and brothers) Wiccan and Speed were united at the end of VisionQuest just a few weeks back. The WandaVision spinoff also tied into Doomsday directly with Doctor Doom's surprise recruitment of their mother, Wanda Maximoff, in a post-credits scene. Family reunion, anyone?
Meanwhile, Iman Vellani's Ms Marvel isn't traditionally associated with the Young Avengers, but her plans for a team-up make this version of the character essential to the team's future onscreen. Don't be surprised if Vellani's involvement in the film is officially confirmed at the end of her Countdown to Doomsday podcast, which revisits every Marvel movie in the lead-up to Doomsday.
Three other Young Avengers have already appeared in previous MCU projects too: Kid Loki (Jack Veal) on Loki season 1, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Elijah Bradley/Patriot (Elijah Richardson) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Any one of them could make their return in the Young Avengers lineup, especially as multiple members showed up last year in concept art by designer Mushk Rizvi (that's been conveniently taken down since). Don't forget Hulk's son either, Wil Deusner's Skaar, who made a brief, silent cameo in the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
Starting over
Whatever happens, it's clear that we don't know the whole story just yet. After all, Marvel is notorious for holding back and even misleading us with fake-outs in their biggest trailers. Many fans even suspect that the final act for Doomsday has been kept out of promotional material entirely so far, and it's almost certain that various characters have been edited out of the shots we have seen.
As such, it's not much of a stretch to imagine that some of our faves might snuff it or retire to make way for a whole new slate of heroes ready to do some avenging on their behalf. And it's about time too.
The longer Marvel remains fixated on replaying their greatest hits, the more desperate and tired the MCU will feel. Thankfully, change is most definitely in the air. Marvel head Kevin Feige says (via EW) that both Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are "passing the torch from one universe to another," describing the latter as "a launching pad for our films in 2028 – the 20th anniversary of the MCU," which will launch "a very new era at that point."
While we know that "new era" will kick off with a new X-Men movie, followed by a third Black Panther film and a new Ghost Rider, three other unspecified Marvel movies remain on the slate. How much do you want to bet a Young Avengers film will be among them?
Thor might not know who these kids are, and casual Marvel fans might not either. But that's going to change real quick once Doomsday and Secret Wars reshuffle the MCU entirely, paving the way for a whole new generation of heroes we can rally behind again.
With ten years of online journalism experience, David has written about TV, film, and music for a wide range of publications including Indiewire, Paste, Empire, Digital Spy, Radio Times, Teen Vogue and more. He's spoken on numerous LGBTQ+ panels to discuss queer representation and in 2020, he created Digital Spy's Rainbow Crew interview series, which celebrates queer talent on both sides of the camera via video content and longform reads. Passions include animation, horror, comics, and LGBTQ+ storytelling, which is why David longs to see a Buffy-themed Rusical on RuPaul's Drag Race.
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