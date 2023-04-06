Jack Black wants a Red Dead Redemption movie because it has an "even better story than The Last of Us"

Jack Black thinks that we should get a Red Dead Redemption movie next as it has an "even better story than The Last of Us."

The actor, who recently starred as Bowser in the Super Mario Bros. Movie , has been promoting the film and giving his opinion on video game adaptations. In an interview with BBC (opens in new tab), Black said: "I'm a fan of adaptations, when done right."

The School of Rock allumni then gave an example, saying: "The Last of Us was fantastic. And what's crazy is how loyal it is to the original source material. It's basically all from the game with just a couple of tweaks."

Black then went on to give his two cents about what video game adaptations we should get in the future: "There are some great games that have yet to be explored in television or film. Maybe there's going to be a Red Dead Redemption movie? There should be, because I think that [has] just as good or [an] even better story than The Last of Us."

Thanks to our upcoming video game movies list, we know that there's a lot to look forward to in terms of gaming adaptations. In fact, Jack Black is already set to appear in another one as he's going to be playing the role of Claptrap in the Borderlands movie alongside other notable stars including Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Kevin Hart.

Here's hoping the actor gets his wish and that we eventually see a Red Dead Redemption movie adaption. Heck, we'd even love to see him take on a role within Rockstar's cowboy-centric universe.