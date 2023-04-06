Jack Black confirms School of Rock 20th anniversary cast reunion

Jack Black says he’s getting the band back together for School of Rock’s 20th anniversary.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab), Black – who played substitute teacher Dewey Flynn in the 2003 comedy classic – revealed that plans are in place for a rock-n-roll reunion.

"All those kids – dig this – they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they're all, like, 30," Black said. "We're gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I'm looking forward to seeing all of the grown-ups from School of Rock."

Black also promised, even if it’s not a public-facing event, that he would "100 percent" be uploading videos and pics to social media. Way hardcore.

School of Rock released in 2003 to critical and commercial success, grossing $131 million at the box office – a then-record for a musical comedy. Black co-starred alongside Joan Cusack, Mike White (yes, that Mike White of The White Lotus fame), Sarah Silverman, and Miranda Cosgrove in her breakout role.

Black, meanwhile, is currently starring in The Super Mario Bros. Movie as Bowser, a performance he says was inspired by Darth Vader.

"Yes, a little bit," Black told IGN (opens in new tab) when asked if the Sith Lord was a specific reference point for his turn as the King Koopa, "Darth Vader has a lower register, and I also had to go lower than my natural speaking voice."

Speaking of Star Wars, you can also see Jack Black in The Mandalorian season 3 in a cameo-filled episode that has divided viewers. For more from a galaxy far, far away, check out our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies.