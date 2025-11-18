When is Wicked: For Good on streaming? Speculation on the potential Peacock release date
It's sure to be Popular on streaming...
When is Wicked: For Good on streaming? If you're a fan of the blockbuster musical, you may be wondering when you'll be able to watch the second movie from the comfort of your own home.
Wicked: For Good brings the two-part adaptation of the worldwide hit stage musical to a close. It was filmed at the same time as the first movie and once again stars Cynthia Erivo as the unfairly vilified witch Elphaba, and Ariana Grande as the so-called good witch Glinda. The story is inspired by Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, which is itself a reimagining of L. Frank Baum's famous novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.
As the new film is only just heading into theaters, we don't yet have an answer on when it will be available on streaming, but we'll keep you updated. In the meantime, we're able to look back at some past trends and make some informed speculation. So read on to find out when and where you may be able to watch Wicked: For Good at home...
When is Wicked: For Good streaming on Peacock?
There's no getting around it: if you want to see Wicked: For Good as soon as possible then the only way to do so is to get out there and watch it in a cinema from November 21. As one of the year's biggest movies it's well worth seeing on the big screen if you can.
After that, it will be made available to rent and buy digitally. Looking back at how the first film rolled out, it was released in cinemas on November 22 and then on digital outlets a month later, on December 31. Given that this is a prestige release, we think it's likely that it will maintain a similar release pattern here and be made available to rent and buy soon, on December 30 (as PVOD titles are usually released on Tuesdays). It's ideal New Year's viewing.
But it's the streaming release date that you're here for... Both parts of Wicked are released by Universal Pictures, meaning that the new film – like the first – will almost certainly be streaming on Peacock. Looking back, the first movie debuted on the streamer on March 21, 2024, some four months after its theatrical release.
Again, we suspect that For Good will maintain a similar release date. For that reason, we speculate that Wicked: For Good will be streaming on Peacock from March 20, 2026.
For more, check out our guide to the rest of this year's biggest movie release dates or see our Wicked: For Good review.
