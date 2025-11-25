After a massive opening weekend for Wicked: For Good, Universal teases the possibility of more sequels: "We have a responsibility to figure out how we can continue in this universe"

After Wicked: For Good (unsurprisingly) had a massively successful opening weekend, it seems that more sequels set in the Land of Oz could very well be on the way.

"Because of Wicked’s success but also the fanship, we have almost a responsibility to figure out how we can continue in this universe," Universal's chief marketing officer Michael Moses told Vulture. "Have we figured it out yet? No. But there are things underway."

The sequel to Jon M. Chu's 2024 Oscar-nominated musical adaptation brought in a whopping $223 million in its opening weekend ...against a budget of $150 million. Wicked earned around $750 million at the global box office, and Wicked: For Good is on track to surpass that.

Though For Good has been a big hit with fans, the second installment currently sits at a 68% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a 20% drop from the first film, which still sits at 88%. Based on the third act of the successful Broadway musical, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande return to star as Elphaba and Glinda, two unlikely best friends who are forced apart after Elphaba defies the Wizard of Oz's regime and is condemned as the Wicked Witch of the West. The events of the film bring us right into that fateful scene in The Wizard of Oz, where Dorothy drops a house on the Wicked Witch of the West.

Because there's quite literally an entire land of Oz to explore, there are – from a marketing standpoint – many more movies to be made. Personally, I'll take a John Wick-style solo spin-off about Ethan Slater's Tin Man.

Wicked: For Good is in theaters now.