After a massive opening weekend for Wicked: For Good, Universal teases the possibility of more sequels: "We have a responsibility to figure out how we can continue in this universe"

Return to Oz, anyone?

After Wicked: For Good (unsurprisingly) had a massively successful opening weekend, it seems that more sequels set in the Land of Oz could very well be on the way.

"Because of Wicked’s success but also the fanship, we have almost a responsibility to figure out how we can continue in this universe," Universal's chief marketing officer Michael Moses told Vulture. "Have we figured it out yet? No. But there are things underway."

Because there's quite literally an entire land of Oz to explore, there are – from a marketing standpoint – many more movies to be made. Personally, I'll take a John Wick-style solo spin-off about Ethan Slater's Tin Man.

