The Mandalorian viewers have mixed reactions to this week's A-list cameos

The Mandalorian season 3 is in full swing over on Disney Plus. This week's episode, directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, saw something a little different, however, with several A-listers making cameos in the Star Wars spin-off. Viewers had mixed feelings about them, though.

Warning: spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6 ahead!

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

This week saw the arrival of the rulers of the planet Plazir-15: Captain Bombardier, played by Jack Black, and his wife, The Duchess, played by Lizzo. Christopher Lloyd also made an appearance as the head of security, Commissioner Helgait.

"Jack Black and Lizzo are the best part of the new Mandalorian episode," said (opens in new tab) one viewer. "Such a great episode, a classic funzzies police investigation plot, very good ending that moves the general plot a lot more and fucking Jack Black, Lizzo and Christopher Lloyd cameo ??? Amazing 10/10. [Bryce Dallas Howard] our queen," someone else enthused (opens in new tab), while another echoed (opens in new tab): "Jack Black and Lizzo playing a married couple in Star Wars is all I've ever needed in my life."

However, some fans weren't so sure about the cameos. "Maybe it’s just me (probably) I LOVED JACK BLACK AND LIZZO IT WAS SO FUN TO SEE THEM HERE but it felt Marvel-ish and almost out of place," one viewer lamented (opens in new tab).

Others were even less enthusiastic, tweeting (opens in new tab): "Moff Gideon is only going to appear in the final 2 episodes… Criminally underusing [Giancarlo Esposito] yet again… I don't want to see Lizzo and Jack Black in Eurovision outfits."

"Mandalorian has totally lost its way, each episode is worse than the last one, really bad cameos (Jack Black/Lizzo & a wasted opportunity with Christopher Lloyd) & for what? If you're gonna do cameos get known characters back!" echoed (opens in new tab) someone else.

The Mandalorian season 3 airs weekly on Disney Plus.