Move over, Baron Zemo: Star Wars has released a one-hour video of Mon Mothma dancing in Andor

Disney and Lucasfilm have released a one-hour-long video of Mon Mothma dancing - because why not? We're not complaining.

The video, which can be viewed below, features the wedding reception scene from Andor season 2 episode 3. Mon (Genevieve O'Reilly) is in charge of hosting the wedding of her teenage daughter Leida (Bronte Carmichael)...but it's not all happy sunshine. The wedding is part of a Chandrilan tradition that goes against Mon's core beliefs - but she needs Davo Sculdun (Richard Dillane), father of the groom, to cover up her Rebel affiliations.

Not to mention she's also dealing with the implicit, impending murder of her beloved friend Tay Kolma (Ben Miles) by the order of Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard). With all of that going on, it's not surprising that she decided to take a shot or two and dance her heart out at the reception. The hour-long clip, which can be viewed below, plays the scene on a loop. It's a bit reminiscent of Marvel's one-hour dancing video of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Baron Zemo.

ONE HOUR OF DANCING MON MOTHMA | Andor Season 2 | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Andor season 2 proved to be well worth the wait, as it currently holds a near-perfect 99% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes - which is higher than any other show or movie ever in the saga. The show is set to end after two seasons, though we'll likely see Cassian Andor and co. again in other Star Wars projects.

The show continues weekly on Disney Plus, and you can keep up with our Andor season 2 release schedule.

For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.