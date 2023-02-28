The Mandalorian season 3 release schedule: what time does episode 1 air on Disney Plus?

It’s that time again. Are you ready to brush up on The Mandalorian season 3 release schedule? Pros: you’ll get ahead of all spoilers – and heavily-memed Grogu moments – the second the first episode hits the internet. Cons: your sleep pattern is going to be pretty badly affected for the next few months.

Below, we’re focusing on The Mandalorian season 3, episode 1. That includes the release date, what time it’s dropping in the US and UK – and a look ahead to the wider release plans for the season-at-large.

While you're here, be sure to get hyped for the new season with our interview with creator Jon Favreau, plus a certain Pedro Pascal teases the "epic" story to come.

What time is The Mandalorian season 3, episode 1 releasing on Disney Plus?

The Mandalorian season 3, episode 1 is set to premiere on Disney Plus on March 1. Expect it to drop at midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern in the US and 8:00 AM GMT in the UK. If previous seasons are any indication, it could drop up to 15 minutes early so be sure to refresh the Star Wars landing page on the streaming service. You might get lucky!

Where can you watch The Mandalorian season 3?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The only way to watch The Mandalorian season 3 is with a Disney Plus subscription ($7.99/month). The series won't air anywhere else.

The Mandalorian season 3 release schedule: how many episodes are there?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Mandalorian season 3, like the prior two seasons, will consist of eight episodes. Here is the full release schedule, including the dates of each episode.

The Mandalorian season 3, episode 1 (Chapter 17): March 1, 2023

The Mandalorian season 3, episode 2 (Chapter 18): March 8, 2023

The Mandalorian season 3, episode 3 (Chapter 19): March 15, 2023

The Mandalorian season 3, episode 4 (Chapter 20): March 22, 2023

The Mandalorian season 3, episode 5 (Chapter 21): March 29, 2023

The Mandalorian season 3, episode 6 (Chapter 22): April 5, 2023

The Mandalorian season 3, episode 7 (Chapter 23): April 12, 2023

The Mandalorian season 3, episode 8 (Chapter 24): April 19, 2023

