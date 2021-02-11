Borderlands movie casts Jack Black as the voice of Claptrap

The Borderlands movie has cast Jack Black as the voice of Claptrap, the wisecracking robot who has served as everything from sidekick, to playable hero, to final boss.

Black joins a cast already packed with big names including Cate Blanchett as the Siren Lilith , Kevin Hart as the soldier Roland , and Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Tannis . Director Eli Roth previously worked with Black - as well as Blanchett - on The House with a Clock in its Walls, and he said he was "excited to reunite with Jack, this time in the recording booth," according to Variety : "Claptrap is the funniest character in the game, and Jack is perfect to bring him to the big screen."

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Nathan Kahane added that it was a "no-brainer" to cast Black as Claptrap.

"We couldn't have been more in sync with our filmmakers and casting executives as we approached this role," Kahane said. "Everyone who's ever played the game knows Jack is perfect for this part. We're thrilled he will add his endless comic energy and voice to our film - he'll bring so much to the movie."

The Borderlands movie is still early in production without a release date, but it sounds like it is already getting set up for filming in Hungary as part of Lionsgate's schedule . It was first announced back in 2015 and had largely gone quiet since then, but it sounds like its time in development hell is well and truly over at this point.